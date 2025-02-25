India defends territorial integrity of any country, says Ukrainian envoy

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Speaking to the media, Polishchuk particularly referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, calling it a "very historic visit."

Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to India
Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to India | Image: X
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, spoke about India's stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasising that India firmly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He further stated, that "India absolutely supports Ukrainian independence."

The Ambassador recalled a tragic event during Modi's Moscow visit when Russia launched a missile strike on a children's hospital in Ukraine, an attack that highlighted the grave situation.

"It was a very historical visit of the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine. It was just after the Prime Minister's visit to Moscow. During PM Modi's visit, Russia made a terrible missile strike on the kids' hospital," he said.

"So this visit demonstrates that India absolutely supports Ukrainian independence, and we very much appreciate that it's always been highlighted by the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that India defends the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of any country," he added.

Further, Polishchuk responded to recent US-Russia talks held in Riyadh, which took place without the presence of Ukrainian representatives. He emphasised Ukraine's core stance on any discussions related to its sovereignty, stating, "We are following the main principle, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

"It was indeed a very long break in the relationship between Russia and the United States, and they have the absolute right to discuss bilateral issues. If they are talking about Ukraine, Ukraine should be present during this meeting," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine last year in the month of August at the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During their discussions, the leaders emphasised the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

This visit marks the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992.

Notably, India's position has been a crucial aspect of international dialogue surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as it continues to maintain its call for peace and respect for national borders in the face of escalating tensions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

