Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will take actions to protect interest: India after Trump imposes 50% tariff

Will take actions to protect interest: India after Trump imposes 50% tariff

Labeling the tariff hike "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," India said it is being penalised for decisions also made by several other countries in their own national interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks toward US President Donald Trump as he speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House
The MEA called the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” adding that India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests. Photo: AP/PTI
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Soon after United States President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India, the Ministry of External Affairs said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard the country’s national interests.
 
“The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made our position clear. Our imports are guided by market factors and are aimed at ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the ministry said.  It further added that it is “extremely unfortunate” that the US has chosen to penalise India for decisions that are similarly being made by several other countries in their own national interest. The ministry called the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” adding that India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests.  The statement comes after Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff for importing Russian oil. “The Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” the order stated.  Trump had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India last week, and with the latest hike, the total now stands at 50 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia backs India's right to choose trade partners, commits to partnership

PM Modi to attend SCO summit in China, first visit after 2020 Galwan clash

Defence Ministry clears ₹67,000 crore military upgrade for armed forces

US rejects India's WTO tariff talks request on steel, aluminium: Govt

Go beyond routine modernisation; prep for post-Sindoor norms: CDS to forces

Topics :Trump tariffsUS India relations Donald Trump tariff hikeBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story