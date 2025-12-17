Jaishankar holds talks with Israeli PM on deepening ties in mutiple sectors

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed deepening cooperation in several sectors.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security."

"Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," he added.

Netanyahu said in a post on X, "This evening, I met in my office in Jerusalem with India's Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar."

Jaishankar also held talks with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat on taking forward investment and innovation cooperation. In a post on X, he said, "Great meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in Jerusalem today. Discussed taking forward our investment and innovation cooperation. Expressed confidence in the early conclusion of India - Israel Free Trade Agreement to further boost our economic partnership." Barkat said in a post on X, "I was pleased to meet the Foreign Minister of India, S Jaishankar. We discussed together the challenges related to the framework agreement ahead of the free trade agreement that I signed with his country, about three weeks ago. The future agreement will open up a huge market to Israel, remove trade barriers, and increase Israeli exports."

Jaishankar also called in Israeli President Isaac Herzog and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for enduring peace in the region. In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on President Isaac Herzog of Israel today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed our Strategic Partnership and its continued deepening. Reaffirmed India's steadfast support for enduring peace in the region." Herzog said Jaishankar and he talked about widening their cooperation, including the IMEC corridor. In a post on X, he said, "It was a pleasure to meet with S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. We discussed opportunities to deepen strategic Israel-India ties and the importance of broadening regional cooperation, including through the great vision of the IMEC."