Friday, September 12, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India's auto-component industry to touch $200 bn by 2030: McKinsey

India's auto-component industry to touch $200 bn by 2030: McKinsey

Domestic autocomp sales are projected to grow 7-8 % per annum until financial year 2030

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

India’s auto component export value is projected to reach $70 billion to $100 billion by the financial year 2030.

Sohini Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid changing global trade patterns, India is emerging as a key player helped by its cost competitiveness and skilled workforce, and the Indian auto-component industry is thus projected to touch $200 billion mark by 2030, a report by McKinsey says.
 
The McKinsey report, titled ‘Shaping the future of India’s auto component industry amid global trade shifts’ highlighted that geopolitical and structural changes have been redrawing global trade patterns, with an estimated $12 trillion to $14 trillion in trade expected to shift across trade corridors by 2035.
 
Despite these challenges, global trade is projected to grow from $33 trillion in 2024 to $42 trillion-$45 trillion by 2035.
   
The auto component industry has been heavily impacted by trade corridor shifts.
 
“India is now emerging as a key player in this realignment, helped by its cost competitiveness, skilled workforce, and growing domestic market,” the report said, adding that this is evidenced by a steady expansion of opportunities in the domestic and export markets and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10 per cent over the past five years in the Indian auto component industry.

Also Read

car sales, passenger vehicle

Auto Inc bats for closer ties with govt for securing critical raw materialspremium

cars, auto industry

Late-stage engineering changes delaying new vehicle launches: Report

Cars, auto industry

Auto bodies seek closer cooperation with govt to secure key raw materials

GST rate rationalisation, coupled with the 8th pay commission recommendations, and the rising customer's aspirations, could give a huge demand boost, says Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India. | File Image

Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COOpremium

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Auto industry must pursue self-reliance, green growth: PM Modi at Siam

 
With domestic and exports demand rising further, this industry is projected to reach $200 billion by 2030, McKinsey projected. Domestic auto component sales are projected to grow 7 to 8 per cent per year until the financial year 2030, supported by vehicle growth, more parts used per vehicle, and new technologies.
 
India’s auto component export value is projected to reach $70 billion to $100 billion by the financial year 2030.
 
The two pillars driving this growth are a $20 billion to $30 billion internal combustion engine (ICE) export opportunity by 2030 as global markets consolidate, and a 35 per cent CAGR in domestic electric vehicle (EV) sales in line with rising worldwide electrification and connectivity.
 
In an increasingly uncertain landscape, auto players are adopting a supply-chain diversification strategy. They are turning to new sourcing markets to strengthen supply chain resilience in three ways: greater local production, more production facilities, and multi-sourcing and supplier diversification.
 
Companies are expanding their domestic production capabilities to reduce reliance on imported components.
 
For instance, Tier-I component suppliers in India and the leading US rare earth producer are growing in-country manufacturing. Businesses are shifting production capacity to low-risk or cost-effective regions. Top German component suppliers are establishing plants in Mexico, and various Chinese battery manufacturers are setting up production facilities in other Southeast Asian countries. Moreover, companies are transitioning from single-source vendors to a broader supplier network. For example, a major Japanese battery manufacturer is phasing out China-sourced materials in its products. Several US and Japanese automakers have significantly increased component sourcing from non-Chinese vendors. 

More From This Section

two wheeler bikes auto sales

2W prices may drop by up to ₹24,500 as automakers 'pass on' GST cut gain

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

Stable, predictable policies with continuity vital, says Maruti Suzuki MD

Agarwal said, “I think we will have to see what is happening till the end of November because there are a lot of factors at play.

Ashok Leyland MD sees CV sales crossing pre-pandemic peak in FY26

Maruti Suzuki Victoris unveiled in India

Helped by GST move, PV sales growth may rebound to 7% by FY27: Maruti

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

CV segment biggest beneficiary of GST cut in auto sector: Ashok Leyland

Topics : Automobile Sector Economic Recovery News Auto industry automotive industry McKinsey report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon