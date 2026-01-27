India, EU discuss opportunities for integrating defence supply chains
India, EU explore defence supply chain integration to deepen strategic ties
Associate Sponsors
India, EU explore defence supply chain integration to deepen strategic ties
India and European Union on Tuesday explored ways to integrate their defence supply chains under a broader goal of deepening bilateral strategic ties.
The issue figured prominently at a meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held with European Union's chief of foreign and security affairs Kaja Kallas.
"Discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues including opportunities for integrating supply chains for building trusted defence ecosystems and future-ready capabilities," Singh said on X.
"Looking forward to greater cooperation between India and the EU countries," he said.
The meeting took place ahead of the India-EU summit talks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:11 PM IST