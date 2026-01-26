Good neighbours, friends': Xi Jinping hails India ties on Republic Day

As India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised relations between the two countries, describing China and India as “good neighbours, friends and partners”.

Xi also conveyed his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

In his message, the Chinese leader underlined the importance of stable ties between the two Asian giants and said the relationship had shown positive momentum over the past year.

According to Xinhua, Xi said that China-India relations had continued to improve and develop over the past year and were of “great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity".

He referred to the two countries as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together”, a phrase often used to describe cooperation between the world’s two most populous nations. Xi also expressed hope that both sides would step up exchanges and cooperation, while addressing each other’s concerns to ensure healthy and stable bilateral relations. Years of strain after Galwan clash Xi’s remarks come at a time when India-China ties are showing signs of recovery after several years of strain. Relations had sharply deteriorated following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a rare hand-to-hand confrontation.

After the incident, the 3,800-km-long line of actual control (LAC) became heavily militarised, with both countries deploying additional troops, armour and infrastructure along the border. The standoff led to a freeze in several areas of cooperation, including political engagement and people-to-people exchanges, even as trade continued. The gradual thaw in ties began through sustained diplomatic and military-level talks. A key breakthrough came in October 2024, when President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the Brics Summit. That meeting helped set the stage for restoring normalcy in bilateral relations. Since then, both sides have taken steps to stabilise ties, including increased high-level visits and renewed engagement on trade and investment.

In 2025, direct flights between India and China were resumed. India marks 77th Republic Day India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. The main celebrations are being held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where a grand parade showcases the country's military strength and cultural diversity. This year's parade will feature several firsts. For the first time, the Indian Army will present a phased Battle Array Format, including aerial components. The display will highlight modern warfare capabilities through armoured vehicles, helicopters, unmanned systems, swarm drones and robotic platforms.