Republic Day 2026: India's drone, long-range strike power take centre stage

India’s 77th Republic Day military parade on Monday showcased the growing adoption of autonomous technologies and a focus on long-range precision fires, together reflecting the armed forces’ efforts to keep pace with the evolving nature of conflict and military technology.

This was evident in the integration of reconnaissance drones across a wide range of the Army’s ground vehicles, the first public display of the capability to fabricate and maintain drones directly in forward areas, the debut of the Suryastra Multi Calibre Rocket Launcher System, and the presence of the now combat-proven BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

For the first time, the parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital presented elements of the armed forces in a “battle array”, illustrating how personnel and equipment are deployed together during conflict. Alongside the traditional marching contingents, armed forces personnel also took part in full combat gear. The Army’s ‘Bhairav’ light commandos—part of the newly raised frontline formations, including commando battalions—also made their debut at the parade.

From heavy main battle tanks (MBTs)—ranging from the indigenous Arjun to the Russian-origin T-90—to infantry vehicles, smaller light strike vehicles and all-terrain vehicles, light unmanned aerial vehicles were seen integrated across platforms for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). This is aimed at enhancing battlefield awareness and keeping pace with the compressed kill chain—the process of identifying, targeting, engaging and destroying a threat—which has shrunk from around half an hour to roughly three minutes during the Ukraine war and continues to shorten further. Given the lethal impact that relatively inexpensive drones have had on million-dollar tanks in Ukraine, both MBTs were also seen fitted with anti-drone mesh structures, designed to protect against small drones that fly atop tanks to drop munitions or ram into them with onboard warheads.

The Army’s expanded ISR and loitering munitions arsenal was also featured through the newly constituted Shaktibaan and Divyastra systems, mounted on specialised high-mobility vehicles. Together, they demonstrated the capability to conduct surveillance using swarm and tethered drone systems, as well as the ability to direct precision artillery fire through an indigenously developed hybrid UAV. This capability is further reinforced by a wide spectrum of foreign-origin and indigenous aerial loitering munitions, which were on display at the parade and have, in some cases, been successfully employed against Pakistan’s air defence systems during the intense clashes in May 2025 under Operation Sindoor. These systems also include long-range drones with ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometres for see-and-strike missions.

Unmanned ground vehicles and light robotic mules—another indication of efforts to embrace automation where it can enhance soldier effectiveness—were also on display. Another highlight was the Drone Shakti system, which enables the fabrication and maintenance of drones in forward areas, enhancing the Army’s ability to deploy such systems with minimal lag time. India’s offensive long-range surface-to-surface arsenal was also on display. The Suryastra Multi Calibre Rocket Launcher System—capable of firing two different rocket types with ranges of 150 and 300 kilometres from a common launcher—underscored the growing emphasis on rocket artillery, a trend once again highlighted by the conflict in Ukraine. Notably, the system’s range places it in the same class as the American Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which has gained prominence during the war in Europe. Under emergency procurement powers, the Army recently signed a ₹293 crore contract with an Indian private defence manufacturer, in collaboration with Israel, for the supply of the Suryastra system.

The Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile—which made its successful combat debut during Operation Sindoor—was also on display. In November, defence officials revealed that multiple enquiries had been received from other countries for the BrahMos, with orders from Vietnam and Indonesia expected. The missile system has already been exported to the Philippines. Recently, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi underscored that the creation of a dedicated rocket and missile force was the need of the hour, pointing to Pakistan’s recent establishment of such a force and China’s existing capabilities. In what was arguably the parade’s most significant highlight, the Defence Research and Development Organisation showcased the country’s Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM) and its launch system, following the weapon’s first successful flight test in November 2024. The missile is designed to carry a range of payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometres, and is capable of engaging both static and moving targets.