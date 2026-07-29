India expresses deep concern over Hormuz attacks, calls for de-escalation

India described the worryingescalation of hostilities in West Asia as "deeply concerning" and strongly condemned recent attacks on several maritime vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for restoration of unimpeded navigation and trade through international waterways in the region.

Terming West Asia as a region of "immense importance" to India, Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that "after a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions." Addressing a UN Security Council open debate on the Situation in the Middle East Tuesday, Harish voiced India's strong condemnation over attacks on several vessels GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa among them - during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz this month.

"Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously, one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz," he said. India strongly advocates a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," Harish said.

Amid the US-Israel war against Iran, the UN has noted that following attacks on commercial vessels from July 6, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again on July 11. Daily transits, which exceeded 100 before the conflict and had recovered to 49 by July 7, fell to as low as 815 by mid-July, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific has said. Harish underscored that India's stakes in the security and stability of the region are high and noted that India's trade and energy supply chains are strongly linked to the West Asia region. With bilateral annual trade of around 180 billion dollars, cumulative Foreign Direct Investment of over 31 billion dollars, and remittances of more than 52 billion dollars from Gulf Cooperation Council alone, these linkages have direct implications for India's economy and energy security.

Around 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region. "Their safety and well-being are a key priority for us," he said. India also told the Security Council that the world's focus on the Strait of Hormuz must not divert "our attention away from the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip". The loss of civilian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure are pressing concerns that the international community must act on immediately, with a deep sense of urgency, Harish said, adding that India is firmly committed to efforts that make a tangible impact on the daily lives of the Palestinians and Delhi's development assistance amounts to around 175 million dollars.

He added that the international community should simultaneously press ahead for a sustainable and durable political solution. "India believes that a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, is essential to a comprehensive and lasting solution," he said. On Yemen, India reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the West Asian country and rejected any interference in its internal affairs. "We further condemn attacks by Houthis on maritime navigation. The protection of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Southern Red Sea is a shared international responsibility and is a global interest," Harish said.