Indigenous 350kg turbojet engine a milestone for private defence tech

“If India is to build indigenous fighter engines in the future, it will have to provide the much-needed platform and funding resources like the satellites and other space programmes such as Mission Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan with fixed accountability to deliver within a certain time frame,” he told Business Standard. GTRE has spearheaded India’s aero-engine research, beginning with the ambitious Kaveri engine programme in the 1980s. Conceived to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), later christened Tejas, the Kaveri turbofan was expected to place India among the select group of countries capable of designing indigenous fighter engines.