Indigenous 350kg turbojet engine a milestone for private defence tech

Unlike previous indigenous propulsion efforts, which remained largely confined to laboratories and public-sector manufacturing units, the new engine has been built by Azad Engineering, a company better known globally for manufacturing precision rotating components for aerospace giants such as GE Aerospace, Honeywell, Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Siemens Energy. Defence analysts said this transition from manufacturing turbine blades and precision components to producing an entire indigenous engine marks an important evolution of India’s private defence industry.
“The collaboration is now visible and this is far more than the delivery of a 350-kg engine. It demonstrates that Indian industry is now capable of manufacturing complete propulsion systems to aerospace-grade standards. The focus should now be on developing indigenous aero-engine technologies to deliver 110-kN or 120-kN engines,” said Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (retd), former Director General of Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies.