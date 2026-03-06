India, Finland renew MoU on environmental cooperation to boost cooperation

India and Finland have renewed their MoU on environmental cooperation to deepen collaboration on pollution prevention and control, waste management, climate change, forests and natural resource management, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said.

The renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) comes during the four-day visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"Happy to note that India has renewed the Memorandum of Understanding on Environmental Cooperation signed in 2020, deepening cooperation on pollution prevention and control, waste management, climate change, forests and natural resource management through knowledge and technology cooperation," Prashan said in a post on X.

According to officials, the renewed MoU will continue to provide a structured framework for collaboration and exchange of best practices between the two countries on, inter alia, prevention and control of air and water pollution (including remediation of contaminated soil); waste management (including hazardous waste, waste-to-energy and recycling).