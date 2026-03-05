Su-30 MKI fighter lost radar contact after take-off in Assam, probe on: IAF

The Indian Air Force said on Thursday that a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. A search and rescue operation has been launched.

There is no immediate news of the pilot yet, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated,” the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.