Su-30 MKI fighter lost radar contact after take-off in Assam, probe on: IAF

The Indian Air Force said that a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam

Sukhoi 30MKI | Credit: IAF Twitter
Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:05 PM IST
The Indian Air Force said on Thursday that a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. A search and rescue operation has been launched.
 
“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated,” the Indian Air Force said in a post on X. 
There is no immediate news of the pilot yet, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
 
Another official said some locals from Chokihola area in Bokajan sub-division have claimed that a plane may have crashed inside a forested area, PTI reported. "We are preparing a team to send and verify it. We cannot confirm anything at this moment," this official was quoted as saying.  The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, which entered service with the Indian Air Force in the early 2000s, is regarded as one of the force’s most capable frontline combat aircraft.
   
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

