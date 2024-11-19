India highlights 4 important aspects of global climate action at COP29

India made a significant intervention on Monday during the '2024 Annual High-level Ministerial Roundtable on pre-2030 Ambition' at the COP29 UN Climate Change Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, emphasising four critical aspects of global climate action.

India underscored the importance of addressing four key areas in global climate action: scaling up innovative actions and technology transfer, prioritising climate finance as central to implementing climate action, enhancing international cooperation, and fostering mutual trust among nations, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry and Deputy Leader of the Indian Delegation, highlighted findings from the 2024 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) Synthesis Report. She noted that cumulative CO2 emissions between 2020 and 2030 are projected to consume 86% of the remaining carbon budget, as per the ministry's statement.

"Our discussions and deliberations are taking place at a crucial time when decisive action is imperative. The pre-2030 period is an opportunity to enhance global climate action," the statement read.

India emphasised that this ambitious, action-oriented approach depends on bold commitments from parties responsible for leading economy-wide emission reductions. Developed nations achieving net-zero targets would lay the groundwork for a sustainable and resilient world in the current and future decades.

The statement also stressed the importance of equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), along with climate justice in science, policy, and practice. It highlighted the need to avoid burdening developing nations with the consequences of inadequate pre-2020 mitigation efforts and called for climate solutions that are both effective and equitable.

India further called for the scaling up of innovative actions through unrestricted technology transfer. "New technologies and solutions are critical for transitioning to a low-carbon economy, yet innovations in areas such as clean energy and carbon removal remain in their early stages, with significant barriers to scaling and transferring them to developing nations," the statement said.

The ministry also emphasised the importance of knowledge and technology transfer without Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) restrictions on green technologies, urging COP29 to deliver tangible outcomes on deploying technology in developing countries.

On climate finance, the statement highlighted a significant gap in funding for climate action, particularly in developing nations. "The first global stocktake of progress under the Paris Agreement shows a substantial shortfall in financing, which is essential for deploying clean energy, building disaster-resilient infrastructure, and implementing adaptation projects, requiring trillions of dollars," it stated.

India stressed that public climate finance from developed nations must fully cover the costs of deviations from least-cost development pathways for developing countries. "Failure to do so imposes additional burdens on people in developing nations, who already bear disproportionate impacts of climate change despite minimal contributions to the problem," the statement added.

India termed COP29 a "milestone" for climate finance, urging developed nations to fulfil long-standing commitments to provide substantial, equitable, and accessible financial resources.

On international cooperation, the statement noted that enhanced collaboration is essential for achieving measurable outcomes, including cost-effective and scalable mitigation solutions. However, it criticised the uneven nature of international cooperation, with some nations resorting to unilateral measures that transfer financial burdens to developing countries.

"There is a need to address the negative impacts of such unilateral trade measures on developing nations in the context of climate change," the statement said.

Highlighting mutual trust as a cornerstone in combating climate change, India asserted that COP29 offers developed nations a chance to build trust and achieve significant milestones in climate ambitions by 2030.

The ministry noted that while the 2024 NDC Synthesis Report raises concerns, it also provides hope. "195 parties have submitted their NDCs, with 180 updating them. Global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 are estimated to be 2.6% lower than in 2019, suggesting a possible peak before 2030. With the next round of NDCs due next year, there is room for further improvement," India said at COP29.