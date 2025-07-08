Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India in talks with Australia to source rare earth minerals, says official

India in talks with Australia to source rare earth minerals, says official

Besides rare earth, both private and public sectors in India have shown interest in copper blocks in Australia, Malini Dutt said on the sidelines of India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025

"There is a lot of interest around copper as well, given some of the conversations I have had. The interest is both from private sector and a PSU which is quite on the hunt for copper (blocks), Malini said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
India is in talks with Australia to source rare earth minerals, an Australian official said on Tuesday.

The development assumes significance in the wake of rare earth magnet shortage caused by Chinese export restrictions.

"They (India and Australia) are talking about rare earth and there are blocks available. So there is an opportunity for India to take an early-stage block and have tie-ups with a few companies," Malini Dutt, Trade and Investment Commissioner, New South Wales Government, Australia, said.

Besides rare earth, both private and public sectors in India have shown interest in copper blocks in Australia, she said on the sidelines of India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

"There is a lot of interest around copper as well, given some of the conversations I have had. The interest is both from private sector and a PSU which is quite on the hunt for copper (blocks), Malini said.

You are aware there are smelters and companies like Adani has made a big investment. There is capacity available. There is an abundance of copper. That is one area people are looking at," she explained.

China's restrictions on the export of rare earth elements and related magnets are affecting the domestic auto and white goods sectors.

China controls over 90 per cent of the global processing capacity for magnets, used across multiple sectors including automobiles, home appliances and clean energy.

Critical materials include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium and lutetium, which are essential in electric motors, braking systems, smartphones and missile technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiaAustraliaminerals

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

