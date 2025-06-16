Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India in touch with students in Iran to ensure their safety, says MEA

India in touch with students in Iran to ensure their safety, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs' statement read, "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety"

Ministry of External Affairs
The statement continued, “In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, the Centre on Monday said the Indian Embassy in Tehran was continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety while also relocating them to safer places in some cases. 
The Ministry of External Affairs' statement read, "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety."  
The statement continued, “In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran.  Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow. Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety.” The Indian embassies in Israel and Iran have issued advisories on their X handles in view of the situation. 
“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the Indian Embassy in Iran's post on X read.  
Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked the MEA to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of Indian students stranded in Iran.  Hundreds of Kashmiri students, enrolled in various universities for professional courses in Iran, are stranded due to the escalated tensions with Israel.  The families of the students have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for their safe evacuation just 
like the government did at the time of the Russia-Ukraine War. 
“If Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine within days during the war, why are our children not being rescued from Iran? They are also Indian citizens,” a worried parent said.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

