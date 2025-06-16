DRDO showcasing India's aerospace innovation at Paris Air Show 2025

At the Paris Air Show, the DRDO is showcasing India's aerospace innovation, featuring next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics and indigenous defence systems, strongly projecting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit on a global stage, according to the defence ministry.

The mega event in France kicked off on Monday.

"At #ParisAirShow2025, DRDO showcases India's aerospace innovation -- featuring next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics, and indigenous defence systems. A powerful display of self-reliance, collaboration, and strategic capability on the global stage. #MakeInIndia #AtmanirbharBharat @IndiaembFrance," the DRDO posted on X.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is India's premier R&D organisation, working on various areas of military technology.