DRDO showcasing India's aerospace innovation at Paris Air Show 2025

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is India's premier R&D organisation, working on various areas of military technology

DRDO
DRDO at Paris Air Show 2025. Image credit: DRDO's X account
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
At the Paris Air Show, the DRDO is showcasing India's aerospace innovation, featuring next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics and indigenous defence systems, strongly projecting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit on a global stage, according to the defence ministry.

The mega event in France kicked off on Monday.

"At #ParisAirShow2025, DRDO showcases India's aerospace innovation -- featuring next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics, and indigenous defence systems. A powerful display of self-reliance, collaboration, and strategic capability on the global stage. #MakeInIndia #AtmanirbharBharat @IndiaembFrance," the DRDO posted on X.

In the post, the DRDO also shared a video clip highlighting some of India's key homegrown platforms.

In the video, the DRDO showcased 'Astra' -- Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) air-to-air missile, 'HELINA' - Helicopter launched anti-tank guided missile, Light Combat Aircraft (LAC), Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) 'Swathi', and Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DRDOAviation industry

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

