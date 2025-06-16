Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Modi heads to Canada for G7 summit after concluding visit to Cyprus

Modi heads to Canada for G7 summit after concluding visit to Cyprus

PM Modi concludes landmark visit to Cyprus - the first in over two decades - before heading to Canada for the G7, with focus on India-EU ties and economic links

PM Modi
Modi is on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia. | Image: PTI
BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Canada to attend the G7 summit after concluding his visit to Cyprus.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi’s visit to Nicosia, the first by an Indian prime minister in over two decades, strengthened bilateral ties and was important in the larger context of the India–EU strategic partnership and India’s growing engagement with the Mediterranean region.
 
With its strategic location, Cyprus can act as a gateway to Europe and the Mediterranean, Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said after the conclusion of the visit. Cyprus takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of next year. This comes at a time when there is strong interest in significantly enhancing the India–EU strategic partnership, Lal said.
 
The visit was also significant given the territorial dispute between Cyprus and Türkiye, and India’s unhappiness with Ankara’s support to Islamabad during Operation Sindoor. India supports Cyprus on the Cyprus question, Lal said. 
 
He said Gift City and the Cyprus Stock Exchange are discussing cooperation. Easier cross-border payments through UPI integration are also being explored. Indian shipping firms are exploring opportunities in connectivity and logistics, which have relevance in the context of IMEC (the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor), Lal said.
 
Cyprus has emerged as one of the top 10 sources of FDI for India, with cumulative FDI inflows at around $15 billion.
 
During the visit, Cyprus President Christodoulides conferred upon the prime minister the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest honour bestowed by Cyprus on foreign heads of government.
 
The prime minister gifted a handmade Kashmiri silk carpet to Christodoulides and a silver clutch purse crafted in Andhra Pradesh.
 
Modi is on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

