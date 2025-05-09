India and Iran on Thursday jointly condemned terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and called for enhanced regional cooperation to tackle the threat. The statement came on Friday, following the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in New Delhi, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting, held on May 8, took place amid heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. India has since launched retaliatory strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the border under ‘Operation Sindoor’. This has intensified both military and diplomatic engagements in the region.

During the JCM, the Indian delegation briefed the Iranian side on the cross-border dimensions of the Pahalgam attack. In response, both nations reaffirmed their joint stance against terrorism and stressed the need for greater regional collaboration to counter violent extremism and ensure stability.

Jaishankar’s warning to Pakistan

Jaishankar, while addressing the meeting, delivered a warning to Pakistan, stating that any further military provocations would be met with a “very, very firm response”. The message comes after coordinated missile strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“If there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response,” the minister said. Jaishankar also met with his Saudi counterpart, Adel al-Jubeir, who came unannounced to Delhi.

India-Iran bilateral ties

Beyond security, the India-Iran JCM reviewed a broad range of bilateral issues spanning trade, healthcare, agriculture, cultural cooperation, and connectivity. The two countries signed memorandums of understanding on medical product regulation and customs cooperation, and pledged a humanitarian approach to the treatment of prisoners, seafarers, and students caught in legal or logistical challenges.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, who arrived in Delhi around midnight on Wednesday, also called on President Droupadi Murmu and held a separate meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.