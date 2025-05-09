Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath reviews security with CDS, 3 service chiefs after foiled attack

Rajnath reviews security with CDS, 3 service chiefs after foiled attack

India last night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones

Rajnath Singh with CDS and 3 service chiefs
Meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi| Image: X/@SpokespersonMoD
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario with the top military leadership, a day after Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations were repelled.

Every aspect of the evolving security situation was discussed in the meeting, it is learnt.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

India last night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

After the Pakistani attempts were foiled, the defence ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."  Indian military officials said the Pakistani drones and missiles were effectively engaged by Indian armed forces and the attempts by the enemy were thwarted.

Pakistan's fresh attempts to target Indian military installations came less than 24 hours after a similar attempt.

On Thursday afternoon, the defence ministry said Indian armed forces foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

It said the Pakistani military attempted Wednesday night to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndian NavyIndian ArmyIndian DefenceIndian Air ForceIndia Pakistan relationsOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

