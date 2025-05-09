Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Delhi to test air sirens today; security beefed up amid India-Pak tensions

The test will be conducted at the PWD headquarters at ITO for 15-20 minutes, the Delhi government said, urging the public to stay calm and not panic during the exercise

Vehicles in Delhi are also being checked as the bomb disposal squads carry out anti-sabotage checks at several locations across the capital.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Air raid sirens will be tested in Delhi on Friday at 3 pm as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, news agency PTI reported.
 
The report, citing a press release from the Delhi government, stated that the sirens will be tested at the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters located at ITO. The testing is expected to last 15–20 minutes. 
 
The government has urged the general public to remain calm and not to panic during the drill. The test comes amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following Operation Sindoor—India’s coordinated missile strike on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
 
The operation was carried out in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians—mostly tourists—in Baisaran Valley. 
 

Delhi on high alert

 
On Thursday evening, a high alert was issued in the national capital. All city government employees had their leave cancelled after Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery shelling in several border areas across the Line of Control (LoC).
 
District magistrates held review meetings with their teams to assess disaster management and health preparedness in case of an emergency, officials said. 
 
On Friday, security in the capital was further intensified, with heavy deployment at key sites including government buildings and high-footfall areas, PTI reported.
 
Citing a senior police officer, the report added: “All vital installations—including government buildings, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, courts and foreign embassies—are being safeguarded by deploying additional forces, including paramilitary personnel.”
 
Delhi airport flight operations normal

 
Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory on Friday confirming that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remain normal, though some flights may be affected. 
 
Passengers were advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules and were urged to remain calm. Airlines also recommended that passengers arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to departure for domestic flights, as the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has intensified security checks.
 
First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

