Shadows of war: How blackouts are impacting life in India's border towns

India-Pakistan tensions: Indian border towns plunge into darkness as blackouts are enforced amid escalating hostilities along the Line of Control

blackout, operation sindoor
Barmer: A car moves on a road during blackout amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, in Barmer, Rajasthan, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Uncertainty prevails across border towns across northern India as central and state authorities enforce large-scale blackouts amid rising hostilities with Pakistan. The measures aim to obscure potential targets from enemy drones and missile attacks following India’s Operation Sindoor, and raised tensions across the Line of Control.
 
The blackouts, effective from Thursday night, are being enforced across key border districts including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar in Punjab, as well as Panchkula in Haryana and parts of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. In Jammu and Kashmir, blackouts have intensified after multiple drone incursions and reported explosions in the Poonch and Rajouri districts. Military zones remain exempt, but the broader civilian areas have gone dark from 9 pm to 5 am until further notice. 

Pre-blackout panic buying in Punjab

As tensions escalated, panic buying swept through markets across Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday. In towns like Ferozepur and Fazilka, long queues formed outside petrol pumps, grocery stores and pharmacies. Visuals of this were shared by local media and netizens.

Residents scrambled to stock up on essentials, from cooking oil and grains to medicines and bottled water. Pharmacists noted a surge in the demand for antibiotics, diabetes medication, and first aid supplies, with many fearing supply chain disruptions if the conflict escalates.
 
Customers also queued up to purchase fuel. Indian Oil, on Friday, issued a notice reassuring the public that there were ample fuel stocks available to curtail panic buying. 

Hospitals, clinics operate after hours

Hospitals and clinics, especially in border zones, may face trouble maintaining operations during the blackout hours. With instructions from the central government, states like Uttarakhand have prepped over 12,000 hospital beds and cancelled medical staff leave to ensure emergency readiness. However, smaller facilities without backup power systems are particularly vulnerable.
 

Schools closed in J&K, hours reduced in Punjab

Schools across Jammu & Kashmir have been closed, with educational institutions in Punjab also reducing hours due to safety concerns. 
 

Local businesses may see lower footfall

While there was an initial surge in panic buying of essential goods, local businesses are likely to struggle if tensions persist, facing reduced footfall and curtailed operating hours.
 

Psychological impact of wartime blackouts

Locals in Jammu described how explosions disrupted dinner and sleep. “We heard what sounded like firecrackers, but later realised they were bombs. It was terrifying,” said one resident. Another added, “We saw drones flying just above our rooftops. But we are proud of our army; they responded immediately.”
 
 

Pride in the Indian Army amid concerns

Despite the uncertainty, many border residents remain defiant and vocal in their support for the armed forces. “There is no atmosphere of fear,” a resident told ANI in Rajasthan. “We heard the explosions, but we trust our forces. They neutralised every drone.” 
In Jammu, another local shared, “We are not scared. We are with the Indian Army. Attacking civilians shows their cowardice — we won’t be broken.” 

Blackouts continue in certain cities

As of now, there are no reports of civilian casualties or major infrastructure damage, according to local authorities. However, intermittent retaliatory fire and drone interceptions continue along the border. The blackout orders remain in place, subject to real-time alerts from defence forces.   
Public messaging has been clear: stay indoors, keep lights off, and avoid windows.
 
First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

