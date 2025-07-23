India, Japan explore maritime, regional ties in Indo-Pacific region

India and Japan continued to deepen their partnership on maritime connectivity and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region during a seminar titled "IPOI

Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George, delivered the inaugural remarks at the event, which featured special addresses by Japan's former Defence Minister and MP H.E. Mr. Minoru Kihara, India's Secretary (East) H.E. Mr. P. Kumaran, and H.E. Mr. Shingo Miyamoto, Director General at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The discussions focused on strengthening India-Japan cooperation on maritime linkages across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Embassy later shared highlights of the event in a post on social media platform X, "Glimpses of a seminar on "IPOI: India-Japan Partnership in Maritime Connectivity" held at the Embassy. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge delivered the inaugural remarks at the event, which also featured special remarks by H.E. Mr. Minoru Kihara, Hon'ble MP & former Defence Minister, H.E. Mr. P. Kumaran, Secretary (East), and H.E. Mr. Shingo Miyamoto, DG, MOFA. Discussions focused on deepening India-Japan cooperation in enhancing maritime connectivity in Indo-Pacific."

On the sidelines of the seminar, Ambassador Sibi George held talks with top Japanese lawmakers. He met H.E. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Member of the House of Representatives, and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. He also received H.E. Minoru Kihara, former Defence Minister of Japan and current MP, for a similar discussion on bilateral cooperation. Last month, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, met Terada Yoshimichi, Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs (MLITT), in Oslo. The meeting aimed to expand maritime ties between the two countries, including Japanese investment in Indian shipyards, cooperation in port digitisation, green initiatives, R & D, seafarer employment, and upskilling.

The two sides also discussed Japan's possible collaboration in developing the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Lakshadweep Islands into smart, sustainable, and disaster-resilient islands. Sonowal said Japan's expertise in this area could help in deploying renewable energy, smart mobility, and digital infrastructure. In April 2025, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express condolences. Prior to the call, both PM Ishiba and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya had issued public messages of sympathy. The India-Japan partnership has seen regular high-level interactions. In October 2024, PM Modi met with Prime Minister Ishiba in Vientiane, Laos, during the ASEAN summit. Both leaders discussed enhanced cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence, and other key areas.