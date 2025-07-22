Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian man injured in racist attack near Dublin, envoy seeks justice

Indian man injured in racist attack near Dublin, envoy seeks justice

Garda attended the scene and a male, aged in his 40s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries

crime scene
The Irish Independent' newspaper reported that the Fine Gael party Councillor for Tallaght South, Baby Pereppadan, met with the man on Monday and said he remains in shock. | File Photo
Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
An Indian man in his 40s was hospitalised following what has been dubbed mindless, racist violence in a suburb of the Irish capital of Dublin, with the Indian Ambassador to Ireland calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

According to local reports, the victim had arrived in Ireland a few weeks ago when he was targeted in an assault at Parkhill Road in Tallaght on Saturday evening. The Gardai, as the police are known in Ireland, have opened an investigation into the case.

"Garda in Tallaght were alerted to an incident at Parkhill Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on the evening of Saturday 19th July, 2025, at approximately 6pm, the local police said in a statement.

Garda attended the scene and a male, aged in his 40s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries, the statement added.

Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra was among those taking to social media to express his shock over the attack and also questioned some of the Irish media coverage of the violent assault.

How can an ALLEGED' assault cause such horrible injury and bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity & obfuscation of RTE [Ireland's national media outlet] Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice, he posted on X.

The Irish Independent' newspaper reported that the Fine Gael party Councillor for Tallaght South, Baby Pereppadan, met with the man on Monday and said he remains in shock.

"He couldn't speak much because of the shock he was in, he only arrived in Ireland three weeks ago. He is not taking any visitors at the moment, Pereppadan told the newspaper.

"I am calling for more Garda (police) presence in the area. Small incidents like these are happening frequently in Tallaght. People need to understand that many Indian people moving to Ireland are here on work permits, to study and work in the healthcare sector or in IT and so on, providing critical skills, he said.

Meanwhile, a Stand Against Racism protest has been planned by the local community in condemnation of the "vicious racist attack" and to express solidarity with migrants to the region. The demonstration, organised by United Against Racism and Dublin South West Together, will take place on Friday at the roundabout on Treepark Road in Kilnamamagh, a residential area in Tallaght.

Dublin South West Together said in a Facebook post: A vicious racist attack in Kilnamanagh which left an Indian man needing hospital treatment. The man was walking through Kilnamanagh when he was set upon by a gang of youths. The man was stabbed, beaten and stripped. False accusations about the man were later spread on social media in an attempt to justify the attack.

Racists and Far Right groups have stoked the fire against immigrants for months and this has fuelled racism across Dublin city. Our local community will be taking a stand against this attack. The people being attacked are our neighbours, their children are the children of our neighbours. We must stand by them and not allow racists who inflict violence to gain any more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

