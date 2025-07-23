Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt extends closure of airspace to Pakistani aircrafts till August 23

Govt extends closure of airspace to Pakistani aircrafts till August 23

The Indian airspace has been closed for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, since April 30

The restrictions on Pakistani aircrafts were first put during Operation Sindoor. (Photo: Shutterstock)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
The Centre has officially extended Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting Pakistani civil aircrafts from entering Indian airspace until August 23, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed.

"This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols. Stay tuned for further updates," Union MoS Mohol said in a post on X.

The previous NOTAM was going to expire on July 24 (Thursday). Earlier on June 24, the ministry had announced a month long extension of the NOTAM restricting Pakistani aircrafts coming into India. The first NOTAM by India was valid from May 1 to May 23.

As per the NOTAM, Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights. 

The restrictions on Pakistani aircrafts were first put during Operation Sindoor, due to increased hostilities between the neighbouring nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 people, including one foreign national on April 22

On April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

India also launched the decisive Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan with precision strikes.

The government is set to hold a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor next week, during the monsoon Parliament Session, according to sources. The discussion will be finalised after a consensus is reached.

Opposition parties have been demanding presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor. As per sources, since PM Modi will be embarking on a two-nation tour of the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26, the discussion on Operation Sindoor is likely to take place next week.

Multiple Opposition MPs have also submitted adjournment motions to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

