India, Malaysia hold 10th Navy-to-Navy Staff talks to boost maritime ties

In parallel to the naval dialogue in Kuala Lumpur, India also expanded its diplomatic outreach in the region

Rear Admiral Jha leads Indian Navy at 10th staff talks with Malaysian Navy in Kuala Lumpur
Photo: X/@hcikl
ANI Asia
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Indian Navy delegation, led by Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, participated in the 10th Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks with the Royal Malaysian Navy held in Kuala Lumpur on June 10.

The Royal Malaysian Navy delegation was led by First Admiral Harisundar Rajoo, Senior Director, Operations and Training. During the talks, both sides discussed ongoing bilateral naval engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities.

The Indian Navy, in a post on X, stated, "Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, led the #IndianNavy delegation for the 10th Navy to Navy Staff Talks with the #RoyalMalaysianNavy, at Kuala Lumpur on 10 June. #RoyalMalaysianNavy delegation was led by First Admiral Harisundar Rajoo, Senior Director, Operations and Training. Both sides held discussions on ongoing bilateral naval engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities."

In parallel to the naval dialogue in Kuala Lumpur, India also expanded its diplomatic outreach in the region. Secretary (East) P Kumaran met Permanent Secretary, Brunei Darussalam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, on the sidelines of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) in Malaysia's Penang on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further deepen the enhanced partnership between India and Brunei and cooperation under Asean and other frameworks.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Ms. Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary, MoFA of Brunei Darussalam, on the margins of EAS SOM in Penang, Malaysia. The two sides discussed ways to further deepen the Enhanced Partnership between India and Brunei bilaterally, as also cooperation under Asean and other frameworks."

On Monday, Kumaran met Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, Australia, at the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Ms. Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group & Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, Australia on the margins of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting at Penang, Malaysia. They discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Jaiswal posted on X.

Further strengthening regional engagement, P Kumaran also met Ambassador Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the margins of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang.

Jaiswal said that the officials discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation bilaterally and under the Asean framework.

In a statement shared on X, Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Amb Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the margins of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, Malaysia. Underlining the close partnership between India and Cambodia, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation bilaterally and under the Asean framework."

EAS Senior Officials' Meetings (SOM) and meetings of EAS Ambassadors to Asean are held regularly to discuss emerging issues and to prepare for EAS ministerial and Leaders' meetings, and to take forward decisions by EAS leaders, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade statement.

The EAS has 18 members - the 10 Asean countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Navy Indian Naval power India Malaysia Malaysia

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

