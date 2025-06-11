Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Foreign secy Misri meets UAE MoS Reem Al Hashimy, reviews bilateral ties

Foreign secy Misri meets UAE MoS Reem Al Hashimy, reviews bilateral ties

During the meeting, they assessed the current state of bilateral ties and explored opportunities for future cooperation

Foreign Secretary VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy
Foreign Secretary VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy |Photo: X/@IndembAbuDhabi
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, to review the progress of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the meeting, they assessed the current state of bilateral ties and explored opportunities for future cooperation.

Sharing the pictures of the meet on X, the Indian Embassy in UAE wrote, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy today for the Mid-Year Review of the growing and expanding Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They took stock of the bilateral ties and discussed future partnerships."

Earlier, he also met with the Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, Ali Alnuaim, discussing parliamentary cooperation.

"The Secretary of Foreign Affairs @VikramMisri met with His Excellency @Dralnoaimi , Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council. The two sides affirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also discussed parliamentary cooperation," Indian Embassy in UAE posted on X.

Vikram Misri also met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance Office and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception.

"The Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan @uaetolerance in Abu Dhabi today," the India embassy wrote on X.

"He expressed his gratitude for the warm reception His Highness and the UAE had extended to the delegation, which included members of all political parties. They emphasised the shared spirit of harmony and tolerance between the two countries," the post added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

Taiwan detects 43 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels in its territory

Indian Coast Guard working to combat fire on S'pore-flagged container ship

Pakistan raises defence expenditure by 20% to $9 billion in annual budget

India for balanced and ambitious FTA with EU, says EAM S Jaishankar

Topics :India UAEIndia-UAEIndia-UAE tradeMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story