Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

DRDO shared information and attached a video showcasing some of its cutting-edge technologies, such as ASTRA MK-I, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, among others

DRDO
DRDO posted that the India Pavilion, where its technologies are showcased, is located at Hall F-46, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta | Representative Image
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is participating in the Indo-Defence 2024 exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, from June 11 to 14, as part of the India Pavilion. The event provides a platform for DRDO to showcase India's cutting-edge defence technologies from its defence R & D powerhouse.

In a post on X on Tuesday, DRDO shared information and attached a video showcasing some of its cutting-edge technologies, such as ASTRA MK-I, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS-X), Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C), Wheeled Armoured Platform (Whap), Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedo, and Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile.

Sharing the details, DRDO posted that the India Pavilion, where its technologies are showcased, is located at Hall F-46, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta.

Earlier, in line with the government's vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industries.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of the Secretary of Defence R & D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, during an event organised at VRDE on June 7, according to the Ministry of Defence.VRDE also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kamat complimented DRDO and the industry for the exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor. He also suggested that the industry plan for surge capacity. He appreciated the efforts of VRDE in providing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.

Scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering) Cluster, DRDO Prof (Dr) Prateek Kishore; Director, VRDE G Ramamohana Rao and other senior scientists were present at the occasion with industry representatives.

Last month, DRDO inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi. The facility was inaugurated by the Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, to further strengthen Indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications.QRTC is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental setups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains.

The key capabilities of this centre include Characterisation of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers and Distributed Feedback Lasers; Test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources; Set-up for characterisation of Micro-Fabricated Alkali Vapour Cell; and Experimental platforms for developing and validating Quantum Key Distribution techniques to enable ultra-secure communication and safeguard national security in the post-quantum era, spearheaded by Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 43 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels in its territory

Indian Coast Guard working to combat fire on S'pore-flagged container ship

Pakistan raises defence expenditure by 20% to $9 billion in annual budget

India for balanced and ambitious FTA with EU, says EAM S Jaishankar

Premium

Germany woos Indian students amid rising uncertainty in US visa policies

Topics :DRDODefenceMinistry of DefenceIndonesiaMake in India defence

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story