DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is participating in the Indo-Defence 2024 exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, from June 11 to 14, as part of the India Pavilion. The event provides a platform for DRDO to showcase India's cutting-edge defence technologies from its defence R & D powerhouse.

In a post on X on Tuesday, DRDO shared information and attached a video showcasing some of its cutting-edge technologies, such as ASTRA MK-I, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS-X), Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C), Wheeled Armoured Platform (Whap), Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedo, and Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile.

In a post on X on Tuesday, DRDO shared information and attached a video showcasing some of its cutting-edge technologies, such as ASTRA MK-I, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS-X), Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C), Wheeled Armoured Platform (Whap), Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedo, and Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile.

Sharing the details, DRDO posted that the India Pavilion, where its technologies are showcased, is located at Hall F-46, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. Earlier, in line with the government's vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industries. The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of the Secretary of Defence R & D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, during an event organised at VRDE on June 7, according to the Ministry of Defence.VRDE also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kamat complimented DRDO and the industry for the exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor. He also suggested that the industry plan for surge capacity. He appreciated the efforts of VRDE in providing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms. ALSO READ: DRDO transfers nine defence system technologies to 10 industry partners Scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering) Cluster, DRDO Prof (Dr) Prateek Kishore; Director, VRDE G Ramamohana Rao and other senior scientists were present at the occasion with industry representatives. Last month, DRDO inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi. The facility was inaugurated by the Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, to further strengthen Indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications.QRTC is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental setups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains.