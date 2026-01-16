India-Japan to convene joint working group on critical minerals soon

At Friday’s meeting, Jaishankar underlined that over the last two decades, India and Japan have been successful in transforming the relationship from what was primarily an economic relationship into one that is broad, comprehensive and strategic in its focus. “We attach the highest priority to working with Japan in international forums and immediately in Quad, United Nations, G4 membership, and the G20 come to mind,” he said, adding that it was a Japanese prime minister who, in his address to the Indian Parliament, laid the ground for the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a political, economic and strategic construct. He said India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific aligns closely with Japan’s ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ outlook.