Russia's Victory Day Parade: MEA backs multilateralism, flags terrorism

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s historic victory over Nazi Germany with a grand parade at Moscow’s famed Red Square on Friday. India was represented by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth at the commemorative event, which drew 27 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Due to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and subsequent retaliatory attacks by India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his scheduled presence at the parade. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was supposed to take his place, also decided against going, given the situation on the home front.

MEA calls for deeper international cooperation

In its official statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the country's contribution to World War II and its continued push for global cooperation and reformed multilateralism.

"The contribution that Indians made to this defining event is well known. It ranges from the Burma, North Africa and Italy campaigns to the Persian Corridor to the Soviet Union and ‘The Hump’ over the Himalayas," read the ministry's statement. In a gesture welcomed by Indian diplomats, the Russian Embassy in India unveiled a commemorative plaque acknowledging these contributions.

Linking the legacy of World War II to contemporary geopolitical challenges, the MEA underlined that “much has changed” since 1945, with decolonisation, economic rebalancing, and the expansion of the United Nations reshaping international structures. The statement pressed for a modern, inclusive world order and praised the spirit of allied cooperation during the war as a model for today’s global issues.

“India hopes that this would be done through deeper international cooperation, inspired by the manner in which the world came together eight decades ago,” the statement added.

The MEA also used the opportunity to highlight India's current struggle with terrorism, referring to it as a “shared threat to the international community” and thanked those nations that expressed solidarity with India without mentioning the Pahalgam attack.

Russia showcases military might

In Moscow, the Victory Day parade -- one of Russia’s most significant secular events -- was a showcase of both military strength and political alliances. Over 11,500 troops and 180 armoured vehicles, including battlefield artillery and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile systems, paraded through Red Square. President Vladimir Putin hailed the “spiritual force” of Russian troops currently fighting in Ukraine, positioning the ongoing conflict as a continuation of wartime heroism.

Putin also acknowledged the collective contribution of the Allied powers in defeating Nazi Germany. “We will always remember that the opening of the Second Front in Europe, following the decisive battles on Soviet territory, helped bring victory closer,” he said.

Strategic significance of Indian participation

Although India’s top leadership was absent, Seth’s presence at the celebrations underscored New Delhi’s careful diplomatic balancing. Amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries over the Ukraine conflict, India’s attendance reaffirmed its historic ties with Moscow while anchoring its participation in a broader vision for global diplomacy.

India’s statement, notably forward-looking, suggested that remembrance of the past must not be confined to ceremony but inspire collaborative internationalism. “Today is an occasion for hope and optimism… an endorsement of our diplomatic endeavours, be they bilateral, regional, or multilateral,” the MEA noted.

Global attendance highlights shifting alliances?

Besides China and Brazil, leaders from Serbia, Slovakia, Belarus, Cuba, Vietnam, Egypt, Palestine, Venezuela, Ethiopia, and Guinea-Bissau were among those present. The show of support - largely from non-Western nations - marked a visible effort by Russia to underline its enduring global relevance and alternative geopolitical partnerships.