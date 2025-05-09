Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets tri-services chiefs, NSA, CDS amid India-Pak border tensions

Earlier in the day, Modi held interactions with veterans, including former chiefs of the three services, taking their feedback on the current situation. | (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with the top defence establishment on Friday to take stock of the security situation.

With conflict between India and Pakistan heating up, Modi met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the three service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff to strategise over the future course of action.

The conflict with Pakistan has intensified with the armed forces responding proportionately and adequately to Pakistani attempts to target Indian installations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target the military installations, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at a briefing.

She said Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek to target Indian military installations. The drones were shot down by the Indian military.

Earlier in the day, Modi held interactions with veterans, including former chiefs of the three services, taking their feedback on the current situation.

