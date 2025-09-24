India 'mostly' with Kyiv in conflict with Russia: Ukraine prez Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) said that India is "mostly" aligned with Kyiv's position in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Expressing cautious optimism, Zelenskyy acknowledged New Delhi's position on energy-related complexities, an issue which has been consistently raised by the US President Donald Trump, who, in return, imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil.

Zelenskyy made these remarks in an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA session . He added, "I think we have to do everything not to withdraw Indians, and they will change their attitude to the Russian energy sector."

He further said, "I think India is mostly with us. We have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. With the Europeans making closer and stronger relations with India." Difficult to engage with China; Iran will never be on our side: Zelenskyy Elaborating further on ties with Iran and China, Zelenskyy said Iran will never support Ukraine because the US is supporting it, adding that Iran will never be on the US's side. He added that engaging with China on this issue is "difficult" due to Beijing's alignment with Russia. "With China, it's more difficult because, for now, it's not in their interest to stop supporting Russia", he said.

Trump slams India, China's Russian oil purchases Zelenskyy's remarks came after Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its continued purchase of Russian oil, bringing New Delhi's total tariff to 50 per cent, the highest in the world, along with Brazil. Trump, however, did not impose any additional tariffs or sanctions on China for purchasing Russian crude oil and being its largest importer. In his UNGA address, the first after 2020, Trump called the two Asian neighbours "primary funders" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. According to a Reuters report, Trump pressed European Union officials to impose a 100 per cent tariff on India and China, to deter their oil purchases from Russia.

Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on several occasions, slammed India for Russian oil purchase and defending its national energy needs; however, he also excluded China from any such attacks. From India acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" to calling the Ukraine war "Modi's war", Navarro, like Trump, has singled India out. Zelenskyy praises Trump The Ukrainian president praised Trump for his commitment to support Ukraine until a resolution is achieved. He said, "He [Trump] showed that he wants to support Ukraine till the very end. So now we understand that we're ready to end this war as quickly as possible. He wants that, I want that, and our people want that, but he understands that Putin doesn't want."