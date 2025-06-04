The Iranian embassy in India confirmed on Tuesday that three Indian nationals, who had gone missing in Iran, were safely rescued.

“Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police. Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran,” the embassy posted on its official X handle.

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, the men, all from Punjab, were stopped in Iran on May 1 while en route to Australia. They had been promised lucrative employment opportunities in Australia by a local travel company.

The Tehran-based Tasnim News outlet reported that the group was 'freed' during a police operation targeting hostage-takers in Varamin, a district in south Tehran.