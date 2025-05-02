Pak troops continue ceasefire violations along LoC; India Army retaliates

Pakistani Army posts at the Line of Control (LoC) continued to violate the ceasefire for the eighth consecutive night following an escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack

According to a statement from the Indian Army, "During the night of 01-02 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner."

Earlier, Pakistani troops had opened fire in several other districts, including Uri and Sunderbani.

India-Pakistan ties deteriorate

India-Pakistan relations have been worsening after 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley. Following the attack, both India and Pakistan announced the suspension of several agreements, including the Indus Waters Treaty Agreement and the Simla Agreement. Along with this, while India cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals living in India, Pakistan announced the closure of its airspace to Indian flights. The key Attari-Wagah border has also been closed for movement.

The Centre also blocked access to Instagram channels of several Pakistani celebrities on Wednesday. The list included Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar among others.

ALSO READ: US State Secy Rubio speaks with Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif as tensions rise On Thursday, US State Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Rubio expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the valley and urged both sides to work together to ensure peace and security in the region.

He also urged Shehbaz Sharif to condemn the terrorist attack and cooperate with India in the investigation of the attack.