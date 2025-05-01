B'desh tribunal issues show-cause notice to Sheikh Hasina in contempt case

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued a show-cause notice to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her aide in a contempt of court case.

The tribunal headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order on Wednesday based on the content of an audio through which Hasina interfered in the judicial process and issued threats to the tribunal, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The ICT instructed Hasina and Shakil Alam Bulbul, a leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), to respond to the show cause notice by May 15, ICT Prosecutor Gazi M H Tamim said on Thursday.

The ICT issued the notices after receiving a forensic report on a recently circulated audio clip on social media that features the former prime minister saying, I have received a license to kill 227 people.

The leaked audio went viral on social media sometime at the end of last year.

In the leaked audio, a voice is heard saying, "227 cases have been filed against me, so I've obtained a license to kill 227 people." "The investigation agency conducted forensic tests and confirmed the voice belongs to Sheikh Hasina, said Tamim.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year after a massive student-led agitation that toppled her over 15-year-old regime. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as Chief Adviser of the interim government.

Separately, the International Crimes Tribunal Thursday issued arrest warrants for eight individuals accused of committing crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising in Narayanganj last year.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said that the accused were involved in brutal attacks on civilians amid widespread protests in Narayanganj.