US State Secy Rubio speaks with Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif as tensions rise

Swati Gandhi
May 01 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately, encouraging the neighbouring countries to de-escalate tensions following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
In his call with S Jaishankar and Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio reaffirmed the US's commitment to cooperate with India in its fight against terrorism and urged Pakistan to cooperate in the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack, news agency PTI reported. He informed Sharif about the need to condemn the terror attack that took place in the Valley. 
 
 
He also encouraged India and Pakistan to work with each other to maintain peace and security while moving ahead in a way that de-escalates tensions between neighbouring nations. Both Rubio and Sharif, reaffirmed their commitment in holding terrorists accountable. 
 
Rubio also expressed his sorrow for the lives that were lost in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley. 
   

India-Pakistan tensions

Following the attack that occurred on April 22, tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise, with both countries announcing a series of punitive measures against one another. After India suspended the 1960s Indus Waters Treaty and closed the Attari border, Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian flights and suspending the Simla Agreement. 

On Wednesday, the Indian government blocked the accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Amir, Ali Zafar, and Mahira Khan, in India. Previously, the Centre also blocked more than 15 Pakistani YouTube channels in India for allegedly spreading 'misinformation'.
 
Tensions have also escalated at the Line of Control (LoC) where the Pakistani troops for the past week have been engaging in ceasefire violations in several districts near the LOC. 
 
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with the three service chiefs, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. At this high-level meeting, PM asserted that the Indian Armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the targets, timing, and the mode of India's response to the Pahalgam attack.
 

First Published: May 01 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

