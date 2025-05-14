Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Pakistan tension: JNU suspends MoU with Turkish Inonu University

India-Pakistan tension: JNU suspends MoU with Turkish Inonu University

Inonu University, at Malatya in Turkiye, had entered into the academic partnership with JNU as part of efforts to boost cross-cultural research and student collaboration

jnu
The decision to suspend the MoU comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and Pakistan. | ANI Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended an academic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkiye's Inonu University, citing national security considerations, officials of the university here confirmed on Tuesday.

The MoU was inked on February 3 for a period of three years.

"We have suspended the MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University. Under the pact, there were plans for faculty exchange and student exchange programmes, among others," a senior JNU official told PTI.

Inonu University, at Malatya in Turkiye, had entered into the academic partnership with JNU as part of efforts to boost cross-cultural research and student collaboration.

The decision to suspend the MoU comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and Pakistan. The two neighbours reached an agreement on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India's trade relation with Turkiye is expected to come under strain due to Ankara backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Following their support to Pakistan, calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have surfaced across the country, with online travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo issuing advisories against visiting these nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee meet, first since India-Pak understanding

India-Pakistan ceasefire: The hotline call that changed everything

IMF disburses $1.023 bn tranche to Pak; to hold discussions about budget

If women fly Rafale in IAF, why fewer in Army legal wing: SC asks Centre

Bangladesh defends Awami League ban as internal matter, cites security

Topics :India Pakistan relationsJNUTurkey

First Published: May 14 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story