Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India ready for cooperation to bring peace: PM Modi ahead of Ukraine trip

India ready for cooperation to bring peace: PM Modi ahead of Ukraine trip

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Tusk, Donald, Tusk
Modi said India and Poland have been cooperating with each other on the international stage. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Warsaw
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day ahead of his visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that a solution to any conflict cannot be found on the battlefield and it is ready to extend all possible cooperation for restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the second leg of his two-nation trip, Modi will be in Kyiv for around seven hours. He will leave for the Ukrainian capital onboard a train this evening and the journey will take around 10 hours.

"The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are matters of deep concern for all of us. It is India's firm belief that a solution to any problem cannot be found on the battlefield," Modi said in his media statement after talks with Tusk.

"The loss of lives of innocent people in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said.

"For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," he said.

More From This Section

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific with Polish counterpart

Explained: Why Bangladesh social media is blaming India for causing floods

UN team to arrive in Bangladesh's Dhaka to probe killings of protesters

India advocates permanent peace, believes in dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi

Day 2: PM Modi to hold talks with counterpart Tusk, Prez Duda of Poland

Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday, in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in nearly half a century.

"Today is a day of special significance in the relations between India and Poland. Today after 45 years an Indian prime minister has visited Poland," he said.

"This year we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to transform the relationship into a strategic partnership," Modi said.

Modi said India and Poland have been cooperating with each other on the international stage.

"We both agree that reform in the United Nations and other international institutions is the need of the hour to face global challenges," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi voices 'deep concern' over conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia

Russia begins to install concrete shelters in Kursk amid Ukrainian attacks

Russia repels another Ukrainian attempt to pierce Kursk border: Governor

Poorly trained recruits contribute to loss of Ukraine territory: Commanders

Russia neutralises largest drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces

Topics :Narendra ModiRussia Ukraine ConflictPoland India RelationsIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story