EU's new agenda aims to strengthen cooperation with India in areas including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity, and global issues

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
The European Council on Monday said that it has approved conclusions on the new strategic European Union (EU)-India agenda, recognising the “strong impetus in relations between the European Union and India".
 
The new agenda aims to strengthen cooperation in areas including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity, and global issues, the Council said in a statement.
 
It was unveiled by the EU last month, with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying: "Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values".

On trade and defence

The Council also welcomed the EU’s efforts to conclude a balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful free trade agreement with India, which both sides aim to finalise by the end of the year. It added that the agreement should provide for enhanced market access, the removal of trade barriers, and provisions on sustainable development.
 
Indian Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also recently said that negotiations on the proposed agreement with the EU are progressing “very well” and have reached their final stage. This comes after India and the EU concluded the 14th round of trade talks earlier this month in Brussels. 
 
The Council also welcomed the enhanced efforts to nurture defence partnership between EU and India. "Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical outlook, the Council also welcomes closer collaboration between the EU and India on security and defence matters based on the principles of mutual trust and respect," it added.
 
According to the statement, the EU and India are exploring the establishment of an EU-India Security and Defence Partnership aimed at deepening “strategic consultations and enabling closer cooperation and joint initiatives on shared priorities such as crisis management, maritime security, countering cyber and hybrid threats, and counterterrorism.” Among other defence initiatives, the two sides are also beginning negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement, which will facilitate the exchange of classified information and strengthen cooperation in security and defence-related areas.
 
The statement added that the Council will continue to engage with India on all aspects of Russia’s war of aggression against the Ukraine.
 
"The Council also emphasises the joint capacity and responsibility of the EU and India to safeguard multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the UN Charter at its core, as well as the multilateral trading system, in particular the WTO," it added.
 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

