Mystery deepens over 3 missing Indians in Iran;Embassy warns of trafficking

The Iranian Embassy in India on Thursday informed that the disappearance of three Indian nationals in Iran is being actively investigated by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Affairs Department, in close coordination with the country’s judicial authorities.

The Embassy of India in Tehran is being kept fully informed about the progress of the case through continuous coordination with Iranian officials.

“The case concerning the disappearance of three Indian nationals is being followed up by the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities, Iran’s Embassy in India posted on X.

In light of this incident, the Iranian Embassy has issued a strong advisory urging Indian citizens to remain cautious and not to fall prey to unauthorised individuals or illegal agencies promising travel assistance to other countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Iran has acknowledged that the families of the missing Indian nationals have reported their disappearance after travelling to Iran.

Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy had strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy," the Embassy of India in Tehran, said in a statement.

Both embassies emphasise their commitment to working together closely to ensure a swift and safe resolution to the case.

What is the disappearance case?

The three Indian nationals—identified as Hushanpreet Singh from Sangrur, Jaspal Singh from SBS Nagar, and Amritpal Singh from Hoshiarpur—went missing shortly after arriving in Tehran on May 1.

According to reports, an agent based in Punjab had promised to help them reach Australia via the Dubai-Iran route, assuring them of accommodation during their stay in Iran.

However, soon after their arrival in Iran, the three men were reportedly abducted. Their families claim that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore and threatened to kill the men if the payment was not made.

The relatives alleged that the kidnappers shared pictures and videos showing the men with their hands bound by ropes and visible cuts and bruises on their bodies. The families said they were able to communicate with the men during the initial days following the abduction, but contact was lost after May 11.

The agent from Hoshiarpur who facilitated their travel is reportedly missing, and an FIR was registered against him on May 16.