India's diplomatic outreach gathers pace after 'Operation Sindoor'

India’s global outreach since the third week of May 2025 has been intense, with the country hosting at least 19 heads of state and government, including leaders of three of the five UN Security Council members, as well as foreign ministers of key countries. During this period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 19 countries, and he is scheduled to leave for a six-day tour of Europe in mid-May, covering the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, with a brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates.

Since Operation Sindoor and the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan on the evening of May 10, India’s diplomatic engagement has foregrounded Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism in bilateral and multilateral communiqués. Indian diplomacy, with Indian goods facing US sanctions, has also focused on signing more equitable trade deals and exploring new markets for exports.

However, isolating Pakistan on the global stage remained a challenge, given that the Donald Trump administration in Washington granted unprecedented access to Pakistan’s leadership, especially Field Marshal Asim Munir. But government sources pointed out that India has found support from the US on the issue of terrorism. On July 18, the US Department of State designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The TRF, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), has been involved in numerous terror-related activities, including the attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, for which it twice claimed responsibility.

On Wednesday, at a joint press briefing, Prime Minister Modi thanked visiting Vietnamese President To Lam for his country’s support after the Pahalgam terror attack. India has found support in its fight against terrorism from the European Union, Canada, Brazil, the UAE, Austria, Germany, the UK, France, Russia and several other countries. Presidents and prime ministers of these countries visited India in the last 12 months, as did the EU’s top leadership. By the end of May, India would have hosted the BRICS foreign ministers, including Russia’s Sergei Lavrov, and also the India-Africa Summit, while the Prime Minister will attend the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, which had to be postponed last year because of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Marking the first anniversary of the military offensive against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday that Operation Sindoor “showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security”. The Prime Minister said, “Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces.” “Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem,” he said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India will continue to work to strengthen the global fight against terrorism. “We are marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor today. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism,” Jaiswal said. “The world knows that cross-border terrorism has long been an instrument of state policy for Pakistan. We in India have every right to defend ourselves against terrorism,” he said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “With its decisive actions, India ensured accountability for terrorist actions and underlined that such a serious threat to peace and security will be effectively countered.” In a post on social media, Jaishankar said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands “strong and determined” to convey a message of “zero tolerance” for terrorism.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, India announced that it had put the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, in abeyance. Jaiswal said on Thursday that India’s position on the treaty is consistent. “The Indus Waters Treaty stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism,” he said. The Congress saluted the achievements of India’s armed forces but also flagged the government’s inability to isolate Pakistan despite the “extensive diplomatic outreach”. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Pakistan did not get isolated as it had after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and, on the contrary, its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had been received with extraordinary warmth by President Trump from June 2025 onwards. He said Pakistan, the world’s leading sponsor of cross-border terrorism, had received praise from the US military establishment.

Ramesh said the first announcement of the ceasefire that halted the operation unexpectedly was made at 5:37 pm IST on May 10, 2025, by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who claimed that Trump’s intervention made it possible. The Congress leader also pointed to comments in the weeks after Operation Sindoor by then Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in Singapore, and by India’s defence attaché in Jakarta on June 10, 2025, about India’s losses in the conflict. Ramesh said Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt General Rahul Singh, in July 2025, drew pointed attention to China’s deep role in Pakistan’s response to Operation Sindoor. But the “Modi government’s calibrated capitulation to China continues unabated, including the loss of traditional patrolling rights in Ladakh, record Chinese imports, relaxation of FDI norms, etc,” Ramesh alleged.