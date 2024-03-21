Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's House delegation leaves for Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

India's House delegation leaves for Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

The delegation, attending the event scheduled between March 23 and 27, will raise issues like parliamentary diplomacy, and building bridges for peace and understanding

The delegation led by Harivansh is accompanied by five Rajya Sabha members, namely S. Niranjan Reddy, Kartikeya Sharma, Ashok Mittal, Prashanta Nanda, and Sumitra Balmik
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A seven-member parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh left on Thursday to attend the five-day 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) being organised in Geneva, Switzerland.

The delegation, attending the event scheduled between March 23 and 27, will raise issues like parliamentary diplomacy, and building bridges for peace and understanding. The IPU has a membership of 180 countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The delegation led by Harivansh is accompanied by five Rajya Sabha members, namely S. Niranjan Reddy, Kartikeya Sharma, Ashok Mittal, Prashanta Nanda, and Sumitra Balmik, along with Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody.

During the conference, a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, that Harivansh will participate in discussions on different items of the agenda concerning parliamentary diplomacy, building bridges for peace and understanding.

Harivansh will also participate in the meeting of the BRICS Parliamentary Coordination Forum along with other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the IPU, it further mentioned.

"The delegation will participate in a number of meetings of different standing committees, namely the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Standing Committee on democracy and Human Rights, and Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs in addition to forums of Young Parliamentarians and Women Parliamentarians of the IPU."

Besides, there are several other subjects that are before the nations at the global level on which members of the delegation will participate in putting forth India's role and contribution in those areas.


 

Also Read

Champions League today's match: Atletico vs Inter time, streaming details

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Divided world can't resolve challenges: India at Inter-Parliamentary Union

Discussion on development goals impossible without peace: Inter-Parl Union

TS Inter Exams 2024: 1st year exams to begin today, 2nd year tomorrow

US has unveiled draft UNSC resolution for immediate Gaza ceasefire: Blinken

Pannun murder plot: US asks India to quickly, transparently complete probe

Taiwan tracks 32 Chinese military aircraft, 5 navy vessels around nation

India-US relationship growing, stronger than before: Pentagon officials

'Arunachal is Indian territory': Here is what the US State Dept said

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ParliamentRajya Sabha

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story