Pannun murder plot: US asks India to quickly, transparently complete probe

The US has asked India to "work quickly and transparently" while conducting a probe into the alleged plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu on Wednesday, adding that this would "make sure justice is done".

Lu's remarks were reportedly made during a US Congressional hearing, where he told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, "This is a serious issue. A serious issue between the United States and India. The Department of Justice has alleged that an Indian citizen, at the behest of someone working in the Indian government, has attempted to kill an American citizen on American soil."

According to PTI, Lu added, "We take this in the (Biden) administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India."

Lu went on to say: "We are, at the moment, working with India to encourage India to hold accountable those responsible for this terrible crime." He added, "What we can see is that India itself has announced that they have created a committee of inquiry to look into this matter and we ask them to work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done."

Lu was responding to a question from American Congressman Dean Phillips, who asked if sanctions similar to those placed on more than 500 individuals related to the killing of Alexei Navalny in Russia were being considered for those believed to be behind the plot to kill Pannun.

Pannun was declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Government of India on July 1, 2020.

On Wednesday, citing senior Indian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Bloomberg reported that the Indian government's investigation into US claims of an attempted murder of Pannun in New York had found that "rogue operatives", who had not been authorised by the government, had been involved in the alleged attempted assassination.

According to the report, at least one person directly involved in the alleged plot was no longer working for the Research and Analysis Wing.

However, the report said that the individual concerned was still employed by the government, which hadn't started any criminal action against him.

Bloomberg also said that the government has informed US authorities about the findings from the panel set up by it to probe the allegations. For its part, the US is demanding criminal prosecution of the individuals involved.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors had charged Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, in connection with his involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

They have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee and had agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill Pannun, who lives in New York City.

US prosecutors have alleged that an Indian government agent, reportedly described as a "senior field officer", had instructed Gupta, who had ties to criminal networks, to organise the assassination of Pannun.

Gupta, who was arrested in the Czech Republic, is awaiting extradition to the US to face charges there.



(With agency inputs)