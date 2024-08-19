Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23, set to hold talks with Zelenskyy

Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will form a part of discussions. | File photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv, India on Monday said it is willing to contribute in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

India has always been advocating diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said at a media briefing.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will form a part of discussions, he said.

India has independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Lal said replying to a question.

Earlier in the day, Office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement, "On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations. During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed."

 


Modi will travel to Poland before visiting Ukraine.
 

 


First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

