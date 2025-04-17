India sends 50 T of pre-fab offices to Myanmar under Operation Brahma

India continues its humanitarian outreach to Myanmar under Operation Brahma after last month's quake, dispatching 20 pre-fabricated office structures weighing around 50 tonnes to Naypyidaw via Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Tuesday.

As the first responder to the devastating quake on March 28, India has provided over 750 MT of relief material, including medical aid, food, shelters, and essential supplies.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release on Wednesday said, "As part of the ongoing supply of relief material and humanitarian aid to Myanmar under 'Op. Brahma,' components of 20 pre-fabricated offices, weighing approx 50 tonnes, were dispatched by IAF C-17 on 15 April 2025 to Myanmar. The structures will be used as temporary offices for various Ministries in Naypyidaw. Two IAF C-17 were deployed to bring back doctors and personnel of 60-para field hospital post de-induction. The 200-bedded field hospital has successfully provided treatment of 2519 patients over the past two weeks."

The release added, "Under Op Brahma, India was the First Responder to the earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 and has provided relief supplies of approx. 750 MT including essential medicines, foodgrain, ready to eat meals, tents, blankets, gensets, rapidly deployable surgical and medical shelters, water sanitation and hygiene services, drinking water, essential clothing, 20 prefabricated office/residential structures etc."

Further, humanitarian assistance consisting of an 80-member NDRF Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Specialists Team and a 127-member Indian Army field Hospital Team were also deployed.

The supply of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material to Myanmar demonstrates India's willingness to stand with the people of Myanmar and to continue to support them through this difficult time.

Operation Brahma has been India's dedicated humanitarian outreach to Myanmar in the wake of the disaster. As part of this initiative, India has also extended aid to the Indian diaspora in the Yangon region.