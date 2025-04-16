Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday dismissed ex-R&AW chief A S Dulat's claims that he had "privately backed" the Article 370 abrogation as a "cheap stunt" to boost the sales of the top spy's forthcoming memoir.

He suggested that Dulat's motive behind penning the book -- 'The Chief Minister and the Spy', slated for release on April 18 -- could be an attempt to reach the power corridors or earn a lot of money. "It is possible that he wants to make a new relationship," Abdullah told PTI.

Reacting angrily to Dulat's assertion that the National Conference (NC) would have "helped" pass the proposal to abrogate the special status of the erstwhile state had it been taken into confidence, the 87-year-old president of the party said this was a "figment of imagination" of the author.

Abdullah pointed out that both he and his son Omar Abdullah had been put under arrest for several months at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. "We were detained because our stand against the abrogation of special status was well-known," he told PTI.

The NC chief said he had taken the initiative of bringing together all major political forces in Jammu and Kashmir and formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of political parties to defend the special status of the state.

Abdullah ridiculed Dulat's claim that the NC would have got a resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the abrogation of Article 370.

"The claim in the book that the National Conference was planning to pass a resolution on the abrogation of the special status is merely a figment of the imagination of the author who claims to be my friend," Abdullah said.

Highlighting gaps in Dulat's reasoning, he said, "A benchmark of common sense should have been adopted by the author while penning the so-called memoir. He should have remembered that there was no assembly in 2018 as it had been dissolved." Abdullah insisted that even if the assembly had been in session, he would have never considered passing such a resolution.

"I was the one who had a two-third majority in the 1996 election. I passed a resolution in the assembly seeking greater autonomy. Dulat's claims in the book are contradictory to my actions which have always been for strengthening the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the former chief minister said.

Asked whether he had the opportunity to review the book, the NC president remarked, "It is so full of inaccuracies that, after a while, I thought I was reading a fiction and left it." The former chief minister also referred to a specific error in Dulat's claim of advising him against having a large Cabinet in 1996, to say he was "sworn in with 25 ministers", not a small number as suggested.

Abdullah dismissed Dulat's portrayal of their relationship, particularly the claim that he frequently heeded the top spy's advice.

"The author claims that Abdullah would always listen to his advice, which is yet another example of underestimating me. I am a man of my own mind, and I only decide. I am not anyone's puppet," he asserted.

Abdullah strongly denied Dulat's assertion that the NC wanted closer relations with the BJP. "Dulat's claim that the National Conference wanted to get close to the BJP is an absolute lie. I am not the one who will patch up with a party that is out and out to destroy my party." The NC chief also refuted the ex-R&AW chief's claim that he had decided to take part in the 1996 elections at the top spy's insistence. Abdullah credited former US Ambassador to India Frank Wisner for the decision.

"It was Frank Wisner, thank God he is alive today, who advised me to contest," Abdullah said and recalled the ex-envoy's metaphor of a "window" leading to a "house".

"He told me, Farooq, your people are in great difficulty... Today you have a window... and this window will become the door tomorrow. And after the door, a house will be built," Abdullah remembered.

Prior to the 2019 abrogation, Abdullah, his son Omar, and the then Lok Sabha MP Hasnain Masoodi, met with Prime Minister Modi, where the NC chief sought an explanation about the increased troop presence in Kashmir. He claimed Modi gave no response.

"I had enquired the prime minister about the large movement of troops in the Kashmir valley, but he did not say anything. If I was told about it, I would have raised an alarm immediately after the meeting," Abdullah said.

The veteran politician said he was unable to attend Parliament due to the sudden clampdown following the abrogation. "I had to climb my (house's) wall to communicate to the press that I have been detained. My son was kept away and detained in Hari Nivas." Abdullah expressed disappointment over Dulat's assertions. "The worst is that he claims to be my friend, and as has been said, 'Stab the body and it heals, but injure the heart, and the wound lasts a lifetime', I guess his inaccuracies just for cheap publicity would last a lifetime now," he added.