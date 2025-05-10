Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi airport operations normal amid evolving airspace conditions: DIAL

Delhi airport operations normal amid evolving airspace conditions: DIAL

Enhanced security measures have been put in place at airports across the country as the military conflict between the two nations intensified

Delhi airport, Airport

DIAL also requested passengers to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Operations at the Delhi airport are presently normal though some flights might be impacted due to the evolving airspace conditions amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, officials said.

Enhanced security measures have been put in place at airports across the country as the military conflict between the two nations intensified.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, said in a post on X that operations are presently normal at the airport.

"However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures, as per the orders of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security checkpoint processing times may take longer," it said.

 

Passengers have also been advised to arrive early to accommodate potential delays at security checks.

The DIAL also requested passengers to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.

On Friday, 138 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSecurity personnel check premises of Birsa Munda Airport during high alert in Ranchi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Closure of 24 airports extended till May 15 amid rising India-Pak tensions

PremiumMumbai Airport

'Class divide' in skies: Aera hikes Mumbai airport user development fee

Mumbai Airport

AERA sets new tariffs, differential UDF for intl flyers from Mumbai airport

Flights

16 airports shut, around 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor

indigo airlines, indigo

Operation Sindoor: Airlines cancel services in J&K, other border regions

Topics : Delhi airport Indira Gandhi International Airport India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon