India, Singapore to celebrate 60 yrs of diplomatic ties with film festival

The High Commission of India in Singapore will organise the Indian Film Festival 2025 (IFF 2025) in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society and screen 18 films for the Singapore public as part of the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule said efforts would be made to make the festival, which begins on January 24 this year and runs until March 2, an annual affair.

"A mixed range of movies have been selected from classics made decades ago to regional language hits. It is being organised on a non-commercial basis with support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India," Ambule said on Wednesday.

The festival will showcase three movies every weekend at Golden Village Cinema in Suntec City, a sprawling shopping and recreational complex in the Central Business District.

In total, the festival brings 18 movies from across different genres in seven different languages of India.

The movies will be screened with English subtitles so that all Singaporeans can enjoy them.

India and Singapore are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relationship this year.

The film festival featuring the timeless masterpieces of legendary Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray to acclaimed contemporary works is the first of many events scheduled to be organised by the High Commission to celebrate the diplomatic milestone.