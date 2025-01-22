Future of over 20,000 'undocumented' Indians hazy: Foreign affairs expert

Over 20,000 undocumented Indians in the US are facing the threat of deportation, despite Indians being the largest recipients of H-1B visas and having the largest foreign student group in the country.

According to foreign affairs expert Robinder Nath Sachdev, the deportation of these undocumented Indians would have significant consequences.

Sachdev emphasised that even though Indians are major beneficiaries of the H-1B visa program, with over 300,000 Indian students in the US, the plight of these 20,000 undocumented Indians remains a concern.

Sachdev pointed out, "For, even as Indians get most of the work H-1B visas and an estimated 300,000 Indian students are in the US -- the largest cohort from any foreign country -- there is a cloud over the plight of over 20,000." India's government is increasingly uneasy about the implications of this situation on their citizens abroad.

This situation has cast a dark cloud over the Indian community in the US, with the Indian government growing increasingly uneasy about the implications for its citizens abroad.

The US government's increasing scrutiny of immigration policies has raised alarm among the Indian government and the Indian community in the US. While President Trump has expressed support for skilled immigrants, stating that the H-1B program is essential for bringing quality people into the country, the issue of undocumented Indians remains unresolved.

Also Read

On the H-1B visa issue, President Trump expressed his support for skilled immigrants, stating, "I like both sides of the argument but I also like very competent people coming to our country, even if that involves them training and helping others that may not have the qualifications... About HB1, I know the program very well and I have used that program... We have to have quality people coming in... By doing that, we are expanding businesses that take care of everybody... We need great people to come to our country and we do that through the H1B program..."

Notably, President Donald Trump's Day One immigration crackdown has focused primarily on the southern US border with Mexico, there is growing concern in New Delhi.

The deportation of these individuals would not only affect them but also have broader implications for the US economy. A report by the American Immigration Council estimates that mass deportation would lead to a loss of 4.2 to 6.8 per cent of the US GDP, or $1.1 trillion to $1.7 trillion in 2022 dollars.

While the US remains a destination for many skilled workers, the increasing scrutiny and potential deportation of undocumented immigrants has raised alarm among many, especially the Indian government.

Despite the benefits the H-1B program has brought, the issue of undocumented Indians and their uncertain future remains unresolved. The cloud over their status, combined with the growing pressure on immigration policies under the current administration, only adds to the anxiety surrounding this issue.