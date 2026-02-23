India trip historic, to help cut medicine prices: Brazil's health minister

Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha has described President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's recent visit to India as "historic", calling it a watershed moment in bilateral relations with significant implications for Brazil's pharmaceutical sector and public health system.

In an interview with Brasil 247 following the India visit, Padilha said the business and political mission deepened productive integration between the two countries and secured a projected BRL 10 billion in investments over the next decade.

The investments are aimed at strengthening domestic production of high-tech medicines in Brazil through partnerships between Indian companies, Brazilian public institutions and private firms.

Padilha noted that India has emerged as a major global producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced medicines. Imports of medicines and APIs from India to Brazil have increased sharply in recent years, with the volume rising nearly fiftyfold, particularly in generics and essential inputs. The new strategy, he said, seeks to reduce dependency by promoting local manufacturing and technology transfer, as reported by Brasil 247.

A key focus of the partnerships includes drugs for breast cancer, skin cancer and leukaemia. Padilha also highlighted collaboration with a leading Indian biotechnology firm to support local production of semaglutide after its patent expiry in Brazil. Increased competition, he said, is expected to reduce prices. Addressing public health priorities, the minister stressed that obesity rates in Brazil have nearly doubled since 2006 and added that initiatives such as expanded primary care, school-based physical activity programmes and the use of artificial intelligence in health management will complement pharmaceutical investments, strengthening Brazil's long-term healthcare capacity. As per the joint statement, the two sides reiterated their commitment to deepening and broadening cooperation in the health sector, particularly to boost local and regional manufacturing of medicines, vaccines, and other critical health supplies, as well as to address socially determined diseases.