Pressured by China, Pakistan plans security firm to guard Chinese nationals

Pakistan is once again trying to ease China's concerns, with The Nation reporting on Thursday that Islamabad is considering setting up a dedicated security company to protect Chinese nationals. These individuals, working on Beijing's projects in Pakistan, have faced repeated attacks, reportedly prompting China to consider deploying its own private security companies to safeguard its workers.

Islamabad is considering establishing a dedicated security company and plans to approach Beijing for assistance in specialised training and advanced technology to strengthen the company's capabilities in protecting Chinese projects and workers in Pakistan, the Pakistani publication reported, citing unnamed officials.

The company will reportedly be registered under local Pakistani laws, with ownership remaining in Pakistan and its personnel drawn from retired Pakistani military soldiers and local youth.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reportedly undertaken a comprehensive review of security protocols at projects employing Chinese nationals, leading to the revision of various standard operating procedures to strengthen security measures and address gaps in the existing security framework.

Why is Pakistan planning a security firm for Chinese nationals?

Islamabad considering such a move may suggest that its previous measures, partly driven by Chinese pressure, have not fully alleviated Beijing's concerns.

A report published by Dawn last month highlighted that Beijing has been expressing its security apprehensions to Pakistan's leadership through high-level diplomatic channels. According to the report, China initially urged Pakistan to launch a comprehensive counter-terrorism and counter-extremism campaign, prompting Islamabad to unveil 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam' in June. Following this, Beijing pressured Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to personally oversee the investigation into the October terrorist attack in Karachi, which resulted in the deaths of two Chinese citizens and injuries to 10 others. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Towards the end of November, amid reports of mounting pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping to protect Beijing's interests and after months of calls from China for enhanced security measures, Pakistan announced a "comprehensive military operation" targeting separatist groups, particularly the BLA. This operation focuses on Balochistan, a region that has experienced a surge in deadly attacks, especially those aimed at Chinese nationals and projects.

What threats does China face in Pakistan?

By early November, Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, many involved in the $62-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, had been targeted in terrorist attacks twice within six months.

Amid escalating security concerns, China has reportedly been urging Pakistan to intensify its crackdown on terrorist groups that threaten Beijing's interests and its citizens in the country.

A report published by Dawn last month noted that China seems to be pressing for deeper security cooperation with Pakistan. Beijing has allegedly proposed the establishment of a joint security mechanism.

The October bombing is the most recent in a series of attacks that have prompted Chinese officials to take a more assertive stance on security. During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan on October 15, a joint statement emphasised that China "stressed the urgent need to adopt targeted security measures in Pakistan to jointly create a safe environment for co-operation between the two countries."

Shortly thereafter, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong termed the attacks "unacceptable" and cautioned that security concerns were increasingly becoming a "constraint to CPEC".

How many Chinese nationals killed in Pakistan attacks?

Terrorist attacks in Pakistan have claimed the lives of 20 Chinese citizens and left 34 injured since 2021, according to a report by Pakistani publication Dawn on Tuesday. The report cites data shared by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) with lawmakers.

The growing frequency of such incidents has reportedly prompted China to push Pakistan's federal government towards formal negotiations for a joint security management system. As attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan escalate, Islamabad's counter-terrorism measures have become a critical subject in discussions between the two nations.

Speaking at a meeting of Pakistan's National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Tuesday, Nacta Director Colonel Usman revealed that, since 2021, there have been 14 terrorist attacks targeting Chinese citizens in the country, resulting in 20 fatalities and 34 injuries.

What's at stake for Pakistan?

Under the first phase of CPEC, 38 projects valued at $25.2 billion have been completed. Additionally, 26 projects worth $26.8 billion are reportedly in the pipeline, many of which are part of the second phase of CPEC. However, security concerns have reportedly hindered progress on these projects.

Launched in 2015 as a component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC aims to enhance economic connectivity between the two nations.

Continued flow of Chinese investments into Pakistan is crucial for Islamabad, which has been wrestling with an extended period of economic turmoil.