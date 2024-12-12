Bangladesh lawyer to seek bail for spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das

A Bangladeshi lawyer and human rights activist will move again for the bail of detained priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, later today (Thursday) at a court in Chittagong.

Advocate Rabindra Ghosh, a senior lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court and human rights activist, on Wednesday, made a prayer to a court in Chittagong to change the date of the bail hearing of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The court dismissed the petition as Chinmoy Krishna Das did not authorize power to the lawyer Ghosh who submitted the plea.

"After rejecting my plea, I went to the jail and collected the power from Chinmoy to move his case. The jail superintendent has confirmed on the copy of the power. I will apply to the court again on Thursday", Ghosh told ANI over the phone.

Ghosh went to Chittagong from Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka and submitted a plea to the court for Chinmoy Krishna Das on Wednesday.

"I moved an application to Chittagong court to fix an early date for bail hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das but at that time about 30 lawyers entered the courtroom without the permission of the court and tried to assault me," Ghosh said late on Wednesday.

"They taunt me as Iskcon agent, Chinmoy's agent. They wanted to know why I came here. They say a lawyer was killed. They call me a murderer. I came as an advocate. How am I a murderer !" he added.

"The judge scolded them. They could not attack me because the police were there", Ghosh said.

Ghosh argued that Chinmoy's lawyer could not attend the hearing as the murder case was filed against him. Ghosh applied on his behalf but the court rejected.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former priest of ISKCON, was arrested by police from Dhaka Airport on November 25 on the charge of sedition.

On November 26, a court in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong rejected his bail prayer and ordered him to be sent to prison.

His followers lay in front of his prison van and blocked it. Police cleared after clashes with the protesters. A lawyer named Saiful Islam Alif was killed during the clashes.

On December 3, the Chittagong court had fixed January 2 for a bail hearing as the prosecution submitted a time petition and there was no lawyer to represent Chinmoy.